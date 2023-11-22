Lido DAO One Day Volume Reaches $121.65 Million (LDO)

Lido DAO (LDO) traded 14.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. Over the last seven days, Lido DAO has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. One Lido DAO token can now be purchased for $2.60 or 0.00006960 BTC on exchanges. Lido DAO has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion and approximately $121.65 million worth of Lido DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lido DAO’s genesis date was December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 890,192,047 tokens. Lido DAO’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lido DAO is lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido DAO is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Lido DAO is blog.lido.fi.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido DAO is an innovative decentralized autonomous organization that manages liquid staking on Ethereum 2.0. Its native asset, the LDO token, serves as the governance token, empowering holders to vote on key protocol parameters. The voting weight is proportional to the amount of LDO held, democratizing decision-making. Users stake ETH and receive stETH, a token that mirrors staked ETH while remaining liquid and earning staking rewards. Co-founded by Jordan Fish and Konstantin Lomashuk, Lido DAO balances centralization and decentralization, using an efficient mechanism, Easy Track, for routine governance. It reinvests service fees into research, development, liquidity mining incentives, and upgrades, fostering sustainable growth and flexibility.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lido DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

