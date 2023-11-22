Lifestore Financial Group (OTCMKTS:LSFG) Trading Down 1.3%

Lifestore Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSFG – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $42.40 and last traded at $42.40. 25 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.95.

Lifestore Financial Group Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.92 and a 200-day moving average of $48.85.

Lifestore Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 19th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 18th.

Lifestore Financial Group Company Profile

LifeStore Financial Group, Inc operates as a federally chartered thrift holding company for LifeStore Bank that provides personal and business banking products and services in North Carolina. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; mortgage loans, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, commercial construction loans, investment property loans, equipment loans, working capital loans/lines of credit, and small business administration loans; and credit cards.

