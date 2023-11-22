Lifestore Financial Group (OTCMKTS:LSFG) Trading Down 1.3%

Lifestore Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSFG – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $42.40 and last traded at $42.40. 25 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.95.
Lifestore Financial Group Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.92 and a 200-day moving average of $48.85.
Lifestore Financial Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 19th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 18th.
Lifestore Financial Group Company Profile
LifeStore Financial Group, Inc operates as a federally chartered thrift holding company for LifeStore Bank that provides personal and business banking products and services in North Carolina. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; mortgage loans, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, commercial construction loans, investment property loans, equipment loans, working capital loans/lines of credit, and small business administration loans; and credit cards.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Lifestore Financial Group
- How to Invest in Lithium and Lithium Stocks
- $20 looks like a good fit for The Gap after XL earnings beat
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- Homebuilder stocks soar as sector outpaces the market
- Investing in the Best Airline Stocks
- Bank stocks soar with these top performers
Receive News & Ratings for Lifestore Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifestore Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.