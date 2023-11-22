Litecoin Cash (LCC) Market Cap Achieves $2.92 Million

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 27.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 22.5% higher against the US dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $2.92 million and approximately $259.10 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
About Litecoin Cash
Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 794,500,387 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 794,472,481.2084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00317202 USD and is up 3.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $82.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
