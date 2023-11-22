Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.60

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$7.60 and last traded at C$9.57, with a volume of 140632 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$9.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on LAC shares. National Bankshares set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Lithium Americas and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Pi Financial decreased their price objective on Lithium Americas from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

Lithium Americas Price Performance

About Lithium Americas

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -64.47 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$22.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46, a quick ratio of 52.06 and a current ratio of 4.01.

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

