Lok’nStore Group Plc (LON:LOK) Announces Dividend of GBX 13.25

Lok’nStore Group Plc (LON:LOK – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, October 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 13.25 ($0.17) per share on Friday, January 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from Lok’nStore Group’s previous dividend of $5.75. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Lok’nStore Group Price Performance

Shares of LON LOK opened at GBX 778 ($9.73) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £255.42 million, a P/E ratio of 4,825.00 and a beta of 0.65. Lok’nStore Group has a twelve month low of GBX 621.90 ($7.78) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,000 ($12.51). The company has a quick ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 691.93 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 764.71.

Get Lok'nStore Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Simon Thomas sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 764 ($9.56), for a total transaction of £15,280 ($19,116.73). In other news, insider Ray Davies sold 30,000 shares of Lok’nStore Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 673 ($8.42), for a total value of £201,900 ($252,596.02). Also, insider Simon Thomas sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 764 ($9.56), for a total transaction of £15,280 ($19,116.73). In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,806 shares of company stock valued at $27,431,992. Corporate insiders own 29.44% of the company’s stock.

About Lok’nStore Group

Lok'nStore Group Plc engages in the development and operation of self-storage centers in the United Kingdom. It offers household storage services for furniture and belongings while moving property, decluttering, home improvements, redecorating, travelling overseas, and other life events. The company also operates business self-storage units and spaces with mini-warehousing, pallet storage, archives and documents, holding stocks, boxes, office spaces, and eBayers and online retailers; and provides insurance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lok'nStore Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lok'nStore Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.