Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Shares Down 3.5%

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Free Report) dropped 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.29 and last traded at $6.34. Approximately 181,404 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 276,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.57.

Separately, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.11 and a 200-day moving average of $6.37. The stock has a market cap of $749.31 million, a PE ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOMA. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors own 19.07% of the company’s stock.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

