MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund (MEGI) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 24th

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund (NYSE:MEGI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th.

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund Price Performance

Shares of MEGI stock opened at $12.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.98. MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund has a 52-week low of $10.63 and a 52-week high of $15.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000.

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund Company Profile

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Tthe Fund invests at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes) in securities issued by infrastructure companies.

