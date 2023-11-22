Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc (LON:MNP) Plans Dividend of GBX 0.90

Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc (LON:MNP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share by the investment trust on Friday, January 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust stock traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 333 ($4.17). 54,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,956. Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 290 ($3.63) and a 1 year high of GBX 358 ($4.48). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 315.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 332.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.31, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £244.19 million, a P/E ratio of 1,228.47 and a beta of 0.68.

Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust Company Profile

Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Martin Currie Investment Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of large cap companies having market capitalization greater than $1 billion.

