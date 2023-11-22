Maverick Protocol One Day Trading Volume Hits $7.84 Million (MAV)

Maverick Protocol (MAV) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. One Maverick Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000758 BTC on major exchanges. Maverick Protocol has a market cap of $71.04 million and approximately $7.84 million worth of Maverick Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Maverick Protocol has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maverick Protocol Token Profile

Maverick Protocol was first traded on March 14th, 2022. Maverick Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Maverick Protocol’s official website is www.mav.xyz. Maverick Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mavprotocol. Maverick Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/maverick-protocol.

Maverick Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maverick Protocol (MAV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Maverick Protocol has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 250,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Maverick Protocol is 0.26052802 USD and is down -9.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $15,819,501.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mav.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maverick Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maverick Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

