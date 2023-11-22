Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.13-5.19 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.12. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$32.04 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $32.17 billion.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $78.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.42. Medtronic has a 52-week low of $68.84 and a 52-week high of $92.02. The stock has a market cap of $104.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MDT. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.94.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Medtronic during the second quarter worth $106,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 316.4% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 937 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 19.6% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

