MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) is Marcho Partners LLP’s Largest Position

Marcho Partners LLP boosted its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. MercadoLibre accounts for 12.0% of Marcho Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Marcho Partners LLP owned approximately 0.09% of MercadoLibre worth $52,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at $30,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 1,600.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Price Performance

MELI traded up $37.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,533.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,730. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,299.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,270.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $815.85 and a 12 month high of $1,542.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 44.56%. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 21.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MELI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,620.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MercadoLibre from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,643.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MercadoLibre

About MercadoLibre

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.