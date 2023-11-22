Metahero (HERO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.19 Million

Metahero (HERO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. Metahero has a market capitalization of $24.72 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Metahero has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar. One Metahero token can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Metahero alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003016 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000059 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000488 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000246 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00015849 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004722 BTC.

About Metahero

Metahero is a token. It launched on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,966,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metahero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metahero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.