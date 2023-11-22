Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSEMKT:MTA) Shares Up 1.8%

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (NYSEMKT:MTA – Get Free Report) rose 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.79 and last traded at $2.77. Approximately 186,794 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 346,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Stock Down 0.9 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Metalla Royalty & Streaming

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a current ratio of 4.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.86.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTA. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,374,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,273,000 after acquiring an additional 223,517 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming by 28.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 12,963 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming in the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Metalla Royalty & Streaming during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

About Metalla Royalty & Streaming

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada, Australia, Argentina, Mexico, and the United States. It focuses on gold and silver streams and royalties.

See Also

