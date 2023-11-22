Metallurgical Co. of China (OTCMKTS:MLLUY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.70

Metallurgical Co. of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLUY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.70 and last traded at $3.70, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.

Metallurgical Co. of China Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.65.

Metallurgical Co. of China Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the engineering contracting, property development, equipment manufacture, and resource development businesses in China and internationally. The company's Engineering Contracting segment offers engineering, construction, and other related contracting services for metallurgical and non-metallurgical projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Metallurgical Co. of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metallurgical Co. of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.