MetaMUI (MMUI) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $58.79 Million

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 22nd. One MetaMUI coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000324 BTC on exchanges. MetaMUI has a total market cap of $58.79 million and $110,564.16 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MetaMUI has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About MetaMUI

MetaMUI’s genesis date was January 3rd, 2021. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @muicommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MetaMUI is sovereignwallet.medium.com. The official website for MetaMUI is sovereignwallet.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securities

This report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.

[Telegram](https://t.me/muicommunity)[Medium](https://sovereignwallet.medium.com/)

[Whitepaper](https://sovereignwallet-network.github.io/whitepaper/MetaMUI-Blockchain-White-Paper.pdf)”

Buying and Selling MetaMUI

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMUI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMUI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetaMUI using one of the exchanges listed above.

