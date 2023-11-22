MetisDAO (METIS) Price Hits $18.66

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 22nd. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $85.17 million and $3.54 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for $18.66 or 0.00049959 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00006381 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00015797 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,364.84 or 1.00027416 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00011401 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000769 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00007213 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004001 BTC.

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,563,674 tokens. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,563,674.03425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 17.61491194 USD and is down -4.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 133 active market(s) with $3,697,707.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

