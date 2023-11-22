MetisDAO (METIS) Price Reaches $19.03 on Top Exchanges

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $86.86 million and approximately $3.67 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for about $19.03 or 0.00050877 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, MetisDAO has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006409 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00015744 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,419.34 or 1.00029410 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00011381 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000767 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00007170 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003966 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,563,674 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,563,674.03425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 17.61491194 USD and is down -4.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 133 active market(s) with $3,697,707.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

