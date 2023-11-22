Michael J. Hoberman Sells 1,200 Shares of Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD-A) Stock

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD-A – Get Free Report) SVP Michael J. Hoberman sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total transaction of $12,948.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,034.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Crawford & Company Price Performance

Crawford & Company stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.12. The company had a trading volume of 37,572 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.91.

About Crawford & Company

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions for carriers, brokers, and corporations in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: North America Loss Adjusting, International Operations, Broadspire, and Platform Solutions.

