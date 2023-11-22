Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.46

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.46 and traded as high as $1.39. Midwest Energy Emissions shares last traded at $1.15, with a volume of 2,142,011 shares traded.

Midwest Energy Emissions Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.37.

About Midwest Energy Emissions

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp., an environmental services and technology company, engages in developing and delivering solutions to the power industry in the United States and internationally. It provides mercury capture solutions. Its Sorbent Enhancement Additive (SEA) technology provides total mercury control with solutions that are based on a thorough scientific understanding of actual and probable interactions involved in mercury capture in coal-fired flue gas.

