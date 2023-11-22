Mind Gym (LON:MIND) Shares Down 4.9%

Mind Gym plc (LON:MIND – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 37 ($0.46) and last traded at GBX 38.50 ($0.48). Approximately 10,091 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 18,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40.50 ($0.51).

Mind Gym Stock Down 4.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.60. The company has a market cap of £38.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,283.33 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 44.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 53.64.

About Mind Gym

Mind Gym plc operates as a behavioural science company in the United Kingdom, Singapore, the United States, and Canada. It offers research, strategic advice, management and employee development, employee communication, and related services. The company provides various solutions for performance management; leadership development; diversity, equity, and inclusion; onboarding; personal effectiveness; respect; customer services; change; and ethics.

