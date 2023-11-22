Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) Trading 4.1% Higher

Shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF – Get Free Report) rose 4.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $57.83 and last traded at $57.80. Approximately 311 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.55.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.49.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 3.86%. Analysts predict that Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells heavy machinery worldwide. It operates through Energy Systems; Plants & Infrastructure Systems; Logistics, Thermal & Drive Systems; and Aircraft, Defense & Space segments. The company offers thermal, renewable energy, nuclear power generation, and engine power plants; oil and gas production plants; lithium-ion battery products and fuel cells; civil aircrafts and engines, aviation equipment, and maintenance, repair, and overhaul of aircrafts; and launch vehicles and services, rocket engines, reaction control systems, space stations, rocket launchers, rocket engine combustion test facilities, and electronic parts.

