Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $732.44

Shares of Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $732.44 and traded as high as $764.81. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. shares last traded at $747.88, with a volume of 1,193 shares traded.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $737.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $733.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $54.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.83.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $18.67 EPS for the quarter. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The firm had revenue of $22.34 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mitsui & Co., Ltd. will post 84.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Company Profile

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. operates as an investment and trading company worldwide. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of steel products and parts; steel processing, maintenance, and recycling activities; investment, development, and trading of mineral and metal resources, as well as resource recycling and industrial developing solutions; and upstream development, logistics, and trading of energy resources, such as natural gas/LNG, oil, coal, and uranium.

