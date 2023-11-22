Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (OTCMKTS:MSLOY) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY – Get Free Report) rose 0.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.01 and last traded at $12.97. Approximately 6,883 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 15,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.89.

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Trading Up 3.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.65 and its 200 day moving average is $13.02.

About Mitsui O.S.K. Lines

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. engages in the marine transportation business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Dry Bulk Business, Energy and Offshore Business, Product Transport Business, and Associated Businesses segments. The Dry Bulk Business segment owns and operates specialized vessels for various cargo types; and bulk carriers for cargo, such as iron ore, coal, grains, wood, wood chips, cement, fertilizers, salt, and steel products.

