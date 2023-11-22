MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0609 per share by the technology company on Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from MiX Telematics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

MiX Telematics has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.7% annually over the last three years. MiX Telematics has a dividend payout ratio of 40.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect MiX Telematics to earn $0.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.0%.

MiX Telematics Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MIXT traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.85. 148,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,388. The firm has a market cap of $142.23 million, a P/E ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.31. MiX Telematics has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $9.17.

Insider Transactions at MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics ( NYSE:MIXT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $37.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.03 million. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 4.64%. As a group, research analysts predict that MiX Telematics will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other MiX Telematics news, major shareholder Robin A. Frew sold 776,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.28, for a total transaction of $217,511.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,081,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,942,758.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of MiX Telematics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in MiX Telematics by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in MiX Telematics during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in MiX Telematics during the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in MiX Telematics during the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. 40.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MIXT shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of MiX Telematics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded MiX Telematics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) delivery model. It offers MiX Fleet Manager, a commercial fleet management solution comprising MyMiX, an innovative driver engagement platform; MiX Vision, an on-road and in-vehicle video recording solution; MiX Rovi, an in-vehicle display and communications system; MiX RIBAS and DriveMate, an in-cab driving aid solution; MiX Hours of Service, which allows real-time monitoring and compliance; MiX Journey Management, an easy-to-use electronic alternative to paper-based systems; and MiX OEM Connect allows customer instant, direct integration to relevant, and powerful telematics data.

Featured Stories

