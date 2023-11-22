MMTec (NASDAQ:MTC) Stock Price Down 3.9%

MMTec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.98 and last traded at $0.99. Approximately 63,824 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 897,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.

MMTec Stock Down 1.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.83 and a 200-day moving average of $0.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MMTec

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTC. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in MMTec during the first quarter worth about $337,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MMTec in the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of MMTec by 147.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 34,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 20,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MMTec during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

MMTec Company Profile

MMTec, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and deploys platforms that enable financial institutions to engage in securities market transactions and settlements worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Gujia and MM Global. It offers Internet-based securities solutions comprising Securities Dealers Trading System, which supports securities registration and clearing, account management, risk management, trading and execution, and third party access middleware; Private Fund Investment Management System that supports multi-account management, fund valuation, risk management, quantitative trading access, liquidation, and requisition management; and Mobile Transaction Individual Client System and PC Client System for Apple IOS, Android, PC, and Web applications.

Featured Articles

