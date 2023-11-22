Molecular Partners (OTCMKTS:MLLCF) Trading Up 10.4%

Molecular Partners AG (OTCMKTS:MLLCF – Get Free Report) was up 10.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.36 and last traded at $4.36. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.95.

Molecular Partners Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.53.

Molecular Partners Company Profile

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops ankyrin proteins for the treatment of oncology and virology diseases. Its products candidates include Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and ensovibep (MP0420), a multi-specific DARPin therapeutic candidate for the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

