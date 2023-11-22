Monero Tops 24-Hour Volume of $85.78 Million (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 22nd. During the last seven days, Monero has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Monero coin can now be purchased for about $163.80 or 0.00438545 BTC on popular exchanges. Monero has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion and $85.78 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,350.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.95 or 0.00184608 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.21 or 0.00597605 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00010898 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00050858 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.81 or 0.00125337 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Monero

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,361,594 coins. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

