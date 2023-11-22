Moonbeam (GLMR) 1-Day Volume Reaches $9.91 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000665 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $196.42 million and $9.91 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00055573 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00023683 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00011958 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004862 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004484 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,094,121,056 coins and its circulating supply is 789,082,781 coins. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

