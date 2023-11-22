NanoXplore (OTCMKTS:NNXPF) Trading Down 1.4%

NanoXplore Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNXPF – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.45 and last traded at $1.45. 26,142 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 112% from the average session volume of 12,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.47.

NanoXplore Stock Up 1.8 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.09.

NanoXplore Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. The company offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. It provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NanoXplore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoXplore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.