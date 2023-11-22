Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Director Sells $54,310.00 in Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total value of $54,310.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,284.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Natera Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA traded up $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,222,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 1.18. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.02 and a 1-year high of $63.00.
Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.01. Natera had a negative return on equity of 72.98% and a negative net margin of 50.50%. The firm had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natera
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently commented on NTRA. StockNews.com began coverage on Natera in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Natera from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Natera from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Natera in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Natera from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on NTRA
Natera Company Profile
Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Natera
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- $20 looks like a good fit for The Gap after XL earnings beat
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Bank stocks soar with these top performers
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Homebuilder stocks soar as sector outpaces the market
Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.