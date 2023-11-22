National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.06

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.06 and traded as high as $9.45. National Australia Bank shares last traded at $9.16, with a volume of 99,610 shares.

National Australia Bank Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.06.

National Australia Bank Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a $0.2598 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th.

About National Australia Bank

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; and Corporate Functions and Other segments.

