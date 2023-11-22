Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.54

Shares of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.54 and traded as high as $16.00. Natural Gas Services Group shares last traded at $15.60, with a volume of 29,616 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Natural Gas Services Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Natural Gas Services Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Institutional Trading of Natural Gas Services Group

The firm has a market capitalization of $187.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.42 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.61.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 29,691 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 11,874 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,451,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 854.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 21,993 shares in the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression services and equipment to the energy industry in the United States. It fabricates, manufactures, rents, sells, and maintains natural gas compressors and flare systems for oil and natural gas production and plant facilities. The company primarily engages in the rental of compression units that provide small, medium, and large horsepower applications for unconventional oil and natural gas production.

Featured Articles

