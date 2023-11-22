Navcoin Price Tops $0.0319 on Exchanges (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. During the last week, Navcoin has traded down 12.5% against the dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0319 or 0.00000085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a market cap of $2.59 million and approximately $32,208.11 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.82 or 0.00136093 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00039546 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00023698 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00008045 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002738 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 31.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

