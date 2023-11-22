NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI) Stock Price Up 0.1%

NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $47.90 and last traded at $47.84. Approximately 422,344 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $47.79.

NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.50. The stock has a market cap of $182.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,777,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,481,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 34,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 13,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,430,000.

About NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF

The Neos S&P 500(R) High Income ETF (SPYI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for tax-efficient and high monthly income by actively investing in stocks and options on the S&P 500 Index. The fund employs a call spread approach that uses SPX index option futures contracts.

