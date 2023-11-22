Nervos Network Trading 15% Lower This Week (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. Nervos Network has a market cap of $138.36 million and $2.29 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,443.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.09 or 0.00184516 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $224.20 or 0.00598778 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00010893 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $164.07 or 0.00438174 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00050896 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.09 or 0.00125759 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network (CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 43,672,917,529 coins and its circulating supply is 43,005,402,126 coins. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.