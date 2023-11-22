NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at William Blair in a research report issued on Wednesday, RTT News reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Monday, October 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $9.89. The company had a trading volume of 12,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,140. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.72. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a 52 week low of $5.63 and a 52 week high of $32.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 1,929.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 21,265 shares in the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NewAmsterdam Pharma

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops oral and non-statin medicines for patients at high risk of cardiovascular disease. Its lead product candidate is obicetrapib, a next generation, oral, and low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in four ongoing Phase 3 and Phase 2b clinical trials as both a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C and preventing major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE).

