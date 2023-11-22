NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.38

NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.38 and traded as low as $13.38. NewtekOne shares last traded at $13.56, with a volume of 141,054 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of NewtekOne from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of NewtekOne from $10.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of NewtekOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

The company has a market cap of $320.20 million, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. NewtekOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.00%.

In other NewtekOne news, CEO Barry Sloane purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.23 per share, for a total transaction of $32,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,130,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,340,679.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 7,000 shares of company stock worth $115,170. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in NewtekOne by 7.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of NewtekOne by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 43,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of NewtekOne by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of NewtekOne by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NewtekOne by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 181,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,681,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. 36.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NewtekOne, Inc, a financial holding company, provides a range of business and financial solutions to the small- and medium-sized business market. Its business and financial solutions include banking services, business lending, electronic payment processing, ecommerce, accounts receivable financing and inventory financing, insurance solutions, web services, and payroll and benefits solutions, as well as technology solutions, including cloud computing, data backup, storage, retrieval, and IT consulting.

