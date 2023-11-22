Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.87

Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.87 and traded as high as $6.74. Nicholas Financial shares last traded at $6.55, with a volume of 4,889 shares.

Nicholas Financial Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.90. The firm has a market cap of $81.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nicholas Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NICK. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nicholas Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $194,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in Nicholas Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Magnolia Group LLC increased its position in Nicholas Financial by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,426,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,920,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC increased its position in Nicholas Financial by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 103,024 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 11,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Nicholas Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. 38.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nicholas Financial Company Profile

Nicholas Financial, Inc operates as a consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

