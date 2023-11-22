Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:NIC)

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

Nicolet Bankshares has a payout ratio of 15.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Nicolet Bankshares to earn $6.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.1%.

Nicolet Bankshares Trading Up 0.4 %

NIC stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.49. 14,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,897. Nicolet Bankshares has a one year low of $51.76 and a one year high of $85.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Nicolet Bankshares ( NYSE:NIC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $78.52 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Nicolet Bankshares will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael E. Daniels sold 21,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.22, for a total value of $1,563,370.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,146,380.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Susan L. Merkatoris sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $225,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,598 shares in the company, valued at $7,484,789.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael E. Daniels sold 21,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.22, for a total transaction of $1,563,370.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,146,380.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,177 shares of company stock worth $2,254,597. 18.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nicolet Bankshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $18,931,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 130.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 330,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,446,000 after purchasing an additional 186,872 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $7,746,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 8.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 475,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,953,000 after purchasing an additional 38,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,698,000. 42.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of Nicolet Bankshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered Nicolet Bankshares from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

