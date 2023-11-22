NightHawk Biosciences (NYSE:NHWK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

NightHawk Biosciences (NYSE:NHWK – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.03), reports. The company had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 million. NightHawk Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 81.50% and a negative net margin of 2,333.27%.

Shares of NightHawk Biosciences stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.39. 36,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,816. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.49. NightHawk Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $1.46.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in NightHawk Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $1,898,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in NightHawk Biosciences during the third quarter worth $802,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of NightHawk Biosciences during the third quarter worth $178,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of NightHawk Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in NightHawk Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.16% of the company’s stock.

NightHawk Biosciences, Inc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medical countermeasures that combat unmet and emerging biothreats. The company develops ANTHIM (obiltoxaximab), a monoclonal antibody antitoxin for the treatment of inhalational anthrax. The company was formerly known as Heat Biologics, Inc and changed its name to NightHawk Biosciences, Inc in May 2022.

