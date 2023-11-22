NIPPON STL & SU/S (OTCMKTS:NSSMY) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.56

Shares of NIPPON STL & SU/S (OTCMKTS:NSSMY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.56 and traded as high as $7.91. NIPPON STL & SU/S shares last traded at $7.80, with a volume of 7,585 shares.
NIPPON STL & SU/S Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.37. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.82, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.22.
About NIPPON STL & SU/S
Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: Steelmaking and Steel Fabrication, Engineering and Construction, Chemicals, New materials, and System Solutions. The company offers steel plates; hot- and cold-rolled steel sheets and coils, coated steel sheets, color coated steel sheets, electrolytic tin plates, and electrical steel sheets; bar and rod materials; and structural steel products.
