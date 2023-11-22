Northeast Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Northeast Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,000. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 1.7% of Northeast Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOOG. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $117,375,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,555,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,431,000 after purchasing an additional 207,759 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,077.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,517,000 after purchasing an additional 82,055 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 537,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,407,000 after purchasing an additional 80,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,052.4% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 78,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,557,000 after purchasing an additional 71,680 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOOG traded up $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $262.48. 41,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,175. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $206.24 and a 1-year high of $263.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.34.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.