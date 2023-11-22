Northeast Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 3,017 Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Northeast Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PM. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.8% during the second quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.3% during the first quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.0% during the second quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.4% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.36.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of PM traded up $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,104,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,256,667. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.23. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.23 and a twelve month high of $105.62. The company has a market cap of $145.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.97%.

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.