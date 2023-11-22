Northeast Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Northeast Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 147,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,452,000. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 6.7% of Northeast Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Northeast Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 132,115.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,488,443,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,656,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,317,362 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,211,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,385,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,630,000 after acquiring an additional 435,368 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $24,557,000. Finally, Noble Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,283,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHM traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.83. The stock had a trading volume of 108,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,532. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.94. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $62.87 and a 1-year high of $74.30.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

