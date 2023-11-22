Northern Bear (LON:NTBR) Trading 4.2% Higher

Northern Bear PLC (LON:NTBR – Get Free Report) traded up 4.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 63 ($0.79) and last traded at GBX 62.50 ($0.78). 41,278 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 143% from the average session volume of 16,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 60 ($0.75).

Northern Bear Trading Down 1.6 %

The stock has a market cap of £11.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 700.00 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 54.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 54.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.92, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Northern Bear Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northern Bear PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides building and support services to local authorities, housing associations, NHS trusts, universities, construction companies, and national house builders in Northern England and internationally. It operates through three segments: Roofing Activities, Materials Handling Activities, and Specialist Building Services Activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Bear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Bear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.