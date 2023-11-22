Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) Trading 5% Higher

Shares of Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF – Get Free Report) rose 5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.92 and last traded at $0.92. Approximately 2,275 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 5,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.
Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.94.
Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA Company Profile
Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides air travel services in Norway and internationally. It operates short haul point to point domestic and cross border flights services. It is also involved in aircraft financing, leasing, and ownership activities; and cargo activities. It operates a fleet of 70 aircrafts.
