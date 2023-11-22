Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.43

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.43 and traded as high as $11.01. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund shares last traded at $10.96, with a volume of 718,023 shares traded.
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Trading Up 0.9 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.10.
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. This is an increase from Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%.
Institutional Trading of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- $20 looks like a good fit for The Gap after XL earnings beat
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Homebuilder stocks soar as sector outpaces the market
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Bank stocks soar with these top performers
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.