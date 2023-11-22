Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.43

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.43 and traded as high as $11.01. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund shares last traded at $10.96, with a volume of 718,023 shares traded.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.10.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. This is an increase from Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVG. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 451.3% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $98,000.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

