Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.01

Shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.01 and traded as high as $5.07. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund shares last traded at $5.06, with a volume of 317,421 shares changing hands.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.01.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.88%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Portfolio Manager Scott C. Caraher sold 15,000 shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total transaction of $73,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 21,222 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,515,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,655,000 after acquiring an additional 143,382 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 216.7% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 950,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after acquiring an additional 650,000 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 429,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 153,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 358,437 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 6,242 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

