NWTN (NASDAQ:NWTNW) Stock Price Down 3.6%

NWTN Inc. (NASDAQ:NWTNW – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 6,212 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 55,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

NWTN Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.25.

Get NWTN alerts:

Institutional Trading of NWTN

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NWTN during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,156,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in NWTN during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in NWTN by 151.7% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 146,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 88,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NWTN by 60.2% during the second quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 691,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 259,756 shares in the last quarter.

About NWTN

ICONIQ Holding Limited operates as a green mobility technology company which defines the smart passenger vehicle ("SPV") as a vehicle concept emphasizing AI technologies, autonomous driving, IoT connectivity, and a personalized passenger experience. The company's core technology advantages are characterized by modular pure electric platforms, digital on-board connectivity systems, continuously upgraded electric and electronic architectures, and autonomous driving technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NWTN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NWTN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.