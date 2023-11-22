Oasis Network (ROSE) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $34.00 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 22nd. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0711 or 0.00000190 BTC on exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $465.09 million and approximately $34.00 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,061.93 or 0.05520328 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00055846 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00016512 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00023675 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00012007 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004853 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000355 BTC.

About Oasis Network

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,542,267,493 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,542,267,493 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.0666679 USD and is down -6.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $48,088,348.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

